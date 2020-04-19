|
Margaret A. Hayden, daughter of the late William F. and Madeleine C. Ahern, died Monday, April 13, 2020. She was the mother of five, grandmother of eight, great grandmother of twelve, and great, great grandmother of one. She took great joy in her family. For most of her adult life, she was a newspaper reporter, working for many area papers. She also did freelance writing and taught writing for eight years at the Manchester Community College continuing education program. She was involved in several writing groups including one which met at her home for several years. When her children were young, she was active in the PTA, Cub Scouts, the Ellington Catholic Women's Club, the Windemere School Building Committee, and the Ellington High School Scholarship Committee. In her later years, she became a watercolorist, painting many pictures for her friends and relatives, and creating a series of greeting cards.She is survived by her son Bob of Wilton, NH; her daughter Jean of Manchester, NH; her son Gerry of Vernon, VT; her daughter Shirley and her husband Tom of Ashland, MA; and her son Rik and his wife Nan, of Union, CT. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Karen and her husband Dan, Mat and his wife Andrea, Arloc and his wife Anne, Tay, Catherine and her husband Jose, Elizabeth and her husband Chris, and Jon and his wife Michelle. She was predeceased by her grandson David Hayden in 2014 and her granddaughter Terry Hayden in 2017. She is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren, Mariah, Lauren and her husband Brandon, Hanna and her husband Andrew, Noah, Joshua, Bella, Oriana, Emerie, Darrow, Emerset, Oz, Aayla, and Sienna, and by one great, great grandson Carter. Funeral services and burial in St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook will be private.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020