|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Irene (Ryan) Intravia, aged 68 of Haddam, passed away on March 23rd, 2020 after battling cancer. She was born on April 7th, 1951 to Tom and Dorothy (Kelly) Ryan, in Kansas City, MO. She grew up in Overland Park, Kansas. She attended Fontbonne College in Clayton, MO where she graduated with her Bachelors in Performing Arts and English in 1973. She moved to New York City and then to CT where she raised her family. Before moving to CT, she was the manager of Stride Rite inside of Macy's Department Store in NYC. She was the Dean at the Hartford Conservatory in the 90s. She most recently worked at Charter Oak State College while owning and running Classic Music and The Music School in Newington where she taught piano and voice lessons to many loyal students. Peggy was a devoted mother and proud Gramma. She is survived by her son, John Thomas Intravia and his girlfriend Erinn Kulak of Essex; her daughter Marissa Intravia Loring and her husband Michael of Whitman, MA; her sister Katie and husband Jerry Kratzert of Plainfield, IL; her brother Thomas Kelly Ryan of Shawnee, KS; her uncle Father Tom Kelly SJ of St. Louis, MO; her nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews, and many friends. Most importantly, her two granddaughters, Lyla Rose and Johanna Grace Loring, and her grandson, Korban Wick Intravia, who were the apples of her eye and who loved their Gramma more than anything. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She will always be in charge of fun! She is predeceased by her parents, Tom and Dorothy Ryan. Memorial services are still to be determined at this time.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020