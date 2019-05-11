Margaret Ita (Reavey) Dubel, 95, of Ellington, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, May 6, 2019. Born in Portadown, County Armagh, Northern Ireland, the daughter of the late Patrick and Annie (Rice) Reavey, she came to the United States in 1945 and lived in Emmitsburg, Maryland before moving to Hartford. Margaret moved to Ellington in 1998. She worked as an analyst for Aetna Insurance Company for many years before her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Luke Church in Ellington. She was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Peg Dubel of Vernon, her daughter Sheila Kinahan of Dublin, Ireland; her three grandchildren, Trish and Matt Guglielmo of Farmington, Tracey and Chris Carlson of California, and Kevin of Virginia Beach, Virginia; three great grandchildren, Mitchell, Joey, and Rocco; her sister Sheila Cunningham of England and several nieces and nephews. Her family would like to thank all the hospice care staff, Kathy, Dorothy, and Dr. Beth Case; Robyn from Companions and Homemakers; her granddaughter Trish and her great niece Erin for the wonderful care they provided to Margaret and her family. Her family will receive friends for calling hours on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10 – 12 noon followed by a funeral service beginning at 12 NOON at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow in Ellington Center Cemetery. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to a . For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 11, 2019