Home

POWERED BY

Services
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church
392 Hanover St, Rte 139
Hanover , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret J. Gallagher


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret J. Gallagher Obituary
Of Annapolis MD formally of Avon CT and Natick MA passed away on Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Peg was born in Boston on May 1, 1929 and was the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Dolan) Ryan. Devoted wife of the late John E. Gallagher Jr., she was the loving mother of Beth and husband Jim Kelly of Annapolis MD, Jay and wife Kathy Gallagher of Naugatuck CT, Paul and wife Ann Gallagher of Simsbury CT and Peter and wife Sharon Gallagher of Norwell MA. She was the sister of Msgr. Paul Ryan and the late Mary Reilly, Catherine McGuire, John Ryan, James Ryan and Peter Ryan. Beloved "Nan" to 11 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St, Rte 53 in Hanover MA on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St, Rte 139 in Hanover MA. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne MA. to sign Peg's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -