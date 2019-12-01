|
|
Margaret (Peggy) J. O'Connor (nee O'Connor) of West Hartford, formerly of Hartford CT., loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted family on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. Peggy was predeceased by her beloved husband, William (Billy) O'Connor, to whom she was married for sixty-four years. Peggy was born in the beautiful village of Lough South, Doolin, Co. Clare, on the west coast of Ireland. It was just over a year ago that her five children, and many grandchildren and great children traveled to Doolin to honor her birthplace. Peggy was one of ten children of Thomas and Nora (nee Droney) O'Connor. She was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters: Paddy, Thomas, Larry and John and Sr. Mary Bosco, Rita and Nancy. She is survived by her brother David O'Connor of East Hartford and her sister Katherine O'Donnell of North Carolina. After immigrating to the United States in 1949, Peggy married Billy and created a beautiful life together; she is survived by her children and family: Mary and Johnny Sawicki; Kathy and Gary Wentworth; Billy and Mame O'Connor; Kevin O'Connor and Laura and Paddy Sullivan. Additionally, she was blessed with eleven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, the youngest of whom was born just hours before Peggy's passing. Peggy's life was abundant in all the important ways. Peggy endeared herself to all with her welcoming and humble spirit. Forever a gracious host, her home was a gathering place where the door was always open and where love, laughter and music were always sure to be found inside. Peggy embraced life with unyielding positivity and enthusiasm; a graceful dancer, a masterful card player, an avid casino patron, and always a loyal participant in Irish cultural events. Most notably, Peggy was a loving wife and mother, and a caring and loyal friend. She was blessed with life long friends who were never far from her home or heart. Her presence had the subtle power to effortlessly put others at ease; she was the quiet and enduring anchor for her family. Peggy was truly beloved, and will be greatly missed. The O'Connor family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the many family, friends, and neighbors who were so helpful to Peggy; and most especially, the compassionate caregivers who so skillfully, and lovingly, cared for Peggy in the past few months. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday (December 3rd) at 10:30 am in the Cathedral of St. Joseph 140 Farmington Ave Hartford. (All attending are kindly asked to go directly to the church). Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. There will be no calling hours. There is ample parking to the rear of St. Joseph Cathedral entering from Asylum Ave. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019