Margaret Jackson, 69, of Hartford CT, departed this life Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Ft. Pierce, FL to the late Mildred Oliver and Robert Wiley. A drive-thru visitation will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10:00AM – 11:00AM followed by a celebration of life beginning at 11:00AM, also taking place outdoors. Interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, 30 Mountain Avenue, Bloomfield, CT. To view the full obituary and leave a message of comfort for the Jackson family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.