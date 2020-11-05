Margaret "Marge" (Zadravec) Kendall, 92, widow of Frank Kendall, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Margaret was born on August 31, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT. to Kristina (Mulcz) and Martin Zadravec. She graduated from Bassick Senior High School and went on to graduate as a registered physical therapist from the former New Haven College of Physical Therapy, which in 1950 became the first College of Physical Therapy at UCONN. Margaret came to Bristol in 1948 and worked at Bristol Hospital until 1960. She also worked part time for Dr. Driscoll at Bristol Orthopedic Associates for 17 years and for the Plymouth Public Health and Bristol Hospital Home Care for over 18 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Church where she was a charter member of the St. Joseph Ladies Guild. She chaired many committees and social functions. She originated and chaired the first raffle booth for the church's Christmas Fair and served as a member of the church's Parish Council. In addition to her husband, Francis Kendall, she was predeceased by her brother Martie "Zad" Zadravec, former sports editor of the Washington Post. She leaves two sons, David of Old Lyme and Philip of Bristol; a sister Christina Vasas of Branford and a brother Edward Zadravec and his wife Nancy of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; two grandchildren Rachel and her husband Keith Beaulieu of Bristol and David J. Kendall of New York City; two great grandchildren Olivia and Juliana Beaulieu and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may greet the family at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, on Monday, November 9, from 10-11am prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Face masks and social distancing will be highly recommended. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting with arrangements. Marge's family invites you to leave messages of comfort at www.dupontfuneralhome.com
.