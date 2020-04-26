Home

Margaret Kravsow


1923 - 2020
Margaret Kravsow Obituary
Margaret (Espatz) Kravsow, 97, passed away peacefully on April 23rd 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on Jan. 29 1923, to Richard and Jennifer Espatz, Margaret went on to work for The Boy Scouts of America as a Secretary. In 1942, she married the love of her life the late Philip Kravsow and they were happily married for 74 years. Along with her husband, Margaret is predeceased by her sister Lena Angelus, sister in laws Frances Greenblatt and Elaine Shultz, and her brother in law Irving Kravsow. She is survived by her son Steven and his wife Barbara Kravsow, her grandchildren Amy Swider and her husband Mike, Christopher Kravsow, Elizabeth Raymond and her husband Keith, and 5 great grandchildren. The services and burial will be private at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
