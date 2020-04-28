|
Margaret (Marge) L. Karis passed away on April 16, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Smart, strong, spirited, beautiful, sensitive, she lived her life doing things she loved: traveling, painting, working, worshipping, and being with family and friends. She cherished good conversation and fellowship, and had the ability to connect with people on a deep level. She had sharp, intellectual curiosity and was passionate in her beliefs. Her smile and sense of humor were a constant and we will miss her so very much. Left to honor her memory are Stephen Karis, her devoted husband of 60 years, her loving children Marsie K. West (Warren), and Alison K. George (Justin), and grandchildren Fletcher and Matthew West, and Sarah and Jason George. She is also survived by her sister Janice Goodwin (Peter), and nieces and nephews Brad Goodwin, Michelle Goodwin, Douglas Karis and Diane (Karis) Kuklinski and their families, and her cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, Arline (Maine) and Paul Long, and her loving aunts and uncles. A resident of the Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor, CT, she was born in Boston, Mass, was a long time resident of Hamden CT, and lived most recently in Guilford, CT and Jupiter, FL. During her 82 years, she advocated the art of "reinventing yourself." She graduated from Fisher Jr. College, then from Deaconess Nursing School. After years of nighttime nursing and raising her family, she earned her undergraduate degree from Southern Connecticut State College and became a psychiatric nurse, eventually starting a private practice. She dove into politics and civil rights, showing the power of action. She earneda Masters in Public Health from Yale. After years in healthcare, she trained in financial services, eventually becoming a stockbroker for A.G. Edwards-a wonderful fit for her skills and a job she loved. She was a proud member of Quota International Inc. nonprofit, the Yale Alumni Association, and attended several churches, including Spring Glen UCC, Branford Free Evangelical, Grace Immanuel, and Wapping Community. Her family thanks the staff of the Village for their love, care and compassion over the last few years. Marge was a strong woman who survived many setbacks, but could not beat COVID 19. Due to the pandemic, burial and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date, coordinated by Samsel & Carmon in South Windsor. Please sign the online guest book. In place of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Quota International or The Salvation Army. "Yes! Jesus loves me!" Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020