Margaret L. Standley, 87, of East Hampton, beloved wife of Peter G Standley (who passed in 2011) died Friday February 15th at Hartford Hospital. Born August 06, 1931 in Portland ME, she was the daughter of the late Justina and Leslie Libby.Margaret (Peg) graduated from South Portland High School in South Portland Maine. She attended the Portland School of Art for 3 years and spent a fourth year at the University of Maine where she received her teaching degree in 1953. While at U of M she met Peter and would later marry him in 1956. She taught art classes for 3 years after graduation.She was an active leader in East Hampton Girl Scouts for many years and later worked with the CT Girl Scout Historical Committee extensively. She supported the creation of a Girl Scout Museum in North Haven Connecticut and has on display a great many custom created replica dolls depicting Girl Scout Uniforms over the decades.Margaret was a member of the Congregational Church of East Hampton for close to 60 years. She taught religious school for many years and was a fixture at the annual fair running the refurbished toy booth, which allowed many young kids to enjoy toys and dolls that otherwise might have been discarded. She was also an extremely gifted creator of dollhouse and dollhouse miniatures and loved creating replica homes and vintage stores and settings. She loved spending days and days fabricating custom miniature furniture recreations from scratch. Margaret is survived by her sons Peter L. Standley of Woburn MA, Paul G. Standley of Versailles KY, her daughter Pamela G. Standley of Magnolia TX, sister-in-law Virginia Standley Rutter of Portland ME, and three grandchildren Laura, Caleb and Aaron. Funeral Services will be held Saturday Feb 23rd at 2PM in the Spencer Funeral Home 112 Main St. East Hampton with the Rev. Thomas Kennedy officiating, with visiting hours from 1 to 2PM. There will be a gathering at the Congregational Church Sunday afternoon at 2PM. Burial will be PRIVATE at the convenience of the family in Lakeview Cemetery. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Maine College of Art (MECA) to the Margaret Libby Standley Scholarship fund, which supports aspiring students who seek a career teaching art. Send donations marked "In memory of Margaret Standley" to MECA (Maine College of Art), Attn: Annie Wadleigh, 522 Congress Street, Portland Maine 04101.