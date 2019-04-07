Margaret B. Longtin, of Bloomfield, died on March 25 peacefully in her sleep. Margaret was born on March 30, 1932, the daughter of the late August F. and Mary K. Blasig. Margaret worked for many years as a bookkeeper, working for a variety of companies, including a bus company, a deli, and a data services company. Margaret lived her life as a self-reliant, independent woman, dedicated to her family. She taught herself the accounting business, earning an Associate's degree while supporting her family. Her intelligence, sense of humor and unfailing sensor of honor and duty will be missed most of all. Margaret leaves her sons Joseph Longtin of Middletown and Laurance Longtin of Vienna, Virginia and her granddaughter Emily Longtin of London, England. She is also survived by her brother, August Blasig of Bloomfield, and three sisters: Mary Sullivan of Granby; Elizabeth Cascio of Colorado; Gertrude Cullina of West Hartford; and many numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Margaret was predeceased by her brother Joseph Blasig. Margaret was a caring mother and a devoted daughter and will be greatly missed by her large family and friends. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave, Bloomfield, CT. Her ashes will be then placed at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary