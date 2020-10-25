Margaret Louise Delaney of West Hartford, CT died at home on October 21, 2020. She lived most of her life in West Hartford where she raised her family with her beloved husband Jack who predeceased her in 1999. Born and raised in Hartford, Louise was the daughter of William and Della Logan. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and St. Joseph College. After college, she taught grade school at Mary Hooker Elementary School in Hartford and then briefly taught school in San Francisco before returning to Hartford, where she met Jack and enjoyed 40 years of marriage. Nothing gave Louise more pleasure than spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, who she loved and cherished deeply. Louise was deeply faithful and her faith served as a bedrock of strength during the course of her life. She loved to travel, first with her husband Jack and then with her devoted daughter Leigh who provided so much loving support to Louise over the years. Reading, movies, Irish history and simply reminiscing were among the things Louise enjoyed most. Louise loved conversation and considered herself very fortunate to have had so many caring and fun friends who were such good company these many years. Louise leaves her four children and their spouses Brian (Sueli) of Somerville, MA, Leigh (Donovan) of New York City, Jim (Maura) of West Hartford, CT and John (Holly) of Jacksonville, FL; and her grandchildren Ashlyn and Colin Delaney of West Hartford and Jack, Grace, Julia and Owen Delaney of Jacksonville. In addition to her parents and Jack, she was predeceased by her brother James. Services will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life are planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, Louise's family asks that you raise a glass with a smile and a fond memory. Memorial donations can be made to: Saint Patrick-Saint Anthony Church ATTN: Bread for the Poor Program, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT 06103. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com