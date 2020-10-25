1/
Margaret Louise Delaney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Louise Delaney of West Hartford, CT died at home on October 21, 2020. She lived most of her life in West Hartford where she raised her family with her beloved husband Jack who predeceased her in 1999. Born and raised in Hartford, Louise was the daughter of William and Della Logan. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy and St. Joseph College. After college, she taught grade school at Mary Hooker Elementary School in Hartford and then briefly taught school in San Francisco before returning to Hartford, where she met Jack and enjoyed 40 years of marriage. Nothing gave Louise more pleasure than spending time with family, especially her grandchildren, who she loved and cherished deeply. Louise was deeply faithful and her faith served as a bedrock of strength during the course of her life. She loved to travel, first with her husband Jack and then with her devoted daughter Leigh who provided so much loving support to Louise over the years. Reading, movies, Irish history and simply reminiscing were among the things Louise enjoyed most. Louise loved conversation and considered herself very fortunate to have had so many caring and fun friends who were such good company these many years. Louise leaves her four children and their spouses Brian (Sueli) of Somerville, MA, Leigh (Donovan) of New York City, Jim (Maura) of West Hartford, CT and John (Holly) of Jacksonville, FL; and her grandchildren Ashlyn and Colin Delaney of West Hartford and Jack, Grace, Julia and Owen Delaney of Jacksonville. In addition to her parents and Jack, she was predeceased by her brother James. Services will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life are planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, Louise's family asks that you raise a glass with a smile and a fond memory. Memorial donations can be made to: Saint Patrick-Saint Anthony Church ATTN: Bread for the Poor Program, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT 06103. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved