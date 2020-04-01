|
|
Margaret Mary (Sheehy) Carbone, 84, wife of the late William V Carbone of Rocky Hill passed away March 28, 2020. She was born in Ireland and was a longtime resident of Rocky Hill. She is survived by her daughters, Beatrice Swanson (John), Valerie Carbone (Scott Malcolm), Patricia Hegland (Thomas), 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandsons and her sister, Mary Dawson of England. Due to health restrictions, funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the , 111 Founders Plaza, East Hartford, CT 06108. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Further information or to extend condolences visit FarleySullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 1, 2020