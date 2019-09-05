Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1123 Washington Street
Lanesville (Gloucester), CT
Margaret M. Derby


1955 - 2019
Margaret M. Derby Obituary
Margaret M. Derby (Keller) of Gloucester died peacefully at her home on September 3, 2019. She was born in Hartford, CT, November 19, 1955 and was the daughter of John James and Rita Hayes Derby and grew up in Bloomfield, Connecticut. She leaves her husband, Christian Keller and daughter Eleanor Keller and is survived by one sister, Marita Derby Mc Donough of Southbury CT; six brother, John J. Derby and his wife, Pat of Lemont, IL, Dennis H. Derby and his wife, Marie of Jacksonville, FL, Peter L. Derby and his wife, Jody of Hobe Sound, FL, Christopher Derby Kilfoyle and his wife, Eleanor of Stamford, VT, Paul K. Derby and his wife, Jade of Kennesaw, GA and Neil A. Derby and his wife, Pauline of Lincoln, RI. Margaret is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Margaret worked over thirty years as a Registered Nurse with the Cambridge Health Alliance and studied at Cape Cod Community College and U/MASS, Boston. She will be remembered as a frequent and accomplished world traveler and one skillful, with silk and yarn needlework. She kept the holidays with her family carefully and was always a cheerful and warm host for visitors. Margaret's family is deeply grateful to the staffs at the Lahey Health at Home and Visiting Nurse Hospice Service and the Sophia Gordon Cancer Center at the Lahey Clinic. Per her request there are no calling hours. Her funeral service will be on Saturday, September 7th at 10 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington Street Lanesville ( Gloucester), Massachusetts 01930. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the St Paul Lutheran Church Building Fund. Arrangements are by the Greely Funeral Home, 212 Washington St. Gloucester, MA. Online condolences may be given at: www.greelyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 5, 2019
