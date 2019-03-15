Margaret M. (Little) Greene, 69, of Dummerston, VT and Weeki Wachee, FL and formerly of Windsor, beloved wife of James "Jim" W. Greene passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in FL. Born August 3, 1949 in Hartford daughter of the late James and Anna (Diagon) Little, she lived in Windsor most of her life before retiring to VT and to FL during the winters. Before retiring Margaret was employed for 25 years by Aetna Insurance Company. She volunteered for VITA Tax Services for 10 years. Margaret enjoyed knitting, canoeing, gardening, going to the beach, playing cards at the Windsor Locks Grange, cooking and hosting family and friends, especially during the holidays, and most of all spending time with family and attending her grandchildren's sporting and school events. Besides her husband Jim, she is survived by her two children, James "Jim" W. Greene, Jr. of Storrs, Susan Greene and her husband Allen of Windsor; a brother, John Little and his wife Carole of FL; two sisters, Jackie DiFronzo and her husband John of Somers, Mary Anne Tobin of Somers; two sisters-in-law, Linda Renfro and her husband Chris, of Windsor Locks, Judith Cyr and her husband Daniel of Somers; four grandchildren, Shauna, A.J., Claire, Madeline; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, James and Mark Little. Her family will receive friends Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Ave., Poquonock section of Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Joseph Church, 1747 Poquonock Ave., Poquonock section of Windsor. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Windsor Locks. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 35 Cold Spring Rd., Suite 412, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary