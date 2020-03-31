|
Margaret May (Smith) Isaac, 69, of Hartford surrendered her earthly citizenship for a Heavenly Home with family by her side at St. Francis Hospital on March 13, 2020 after a courageous stand against cancer. She was born in New York City, NY on June 15, 1950 to the late George Smith and Mildred L. Johnson. A beloved mother of three; Jerome E. Isaac Jr. and Barry E. Isaac both of Hartford and Shawna R. Simmons (Cartez) of Atlanta, GA. She is also survived by four brothers, Frank H. Smith (Patricia) of Houston, TX; George Smith Jr. (Paula) of Winthrop, MA; David Smith of Hartford, William W. Johnson of East. Hartford and her one and only sister Diane L. Mathis (James) of Bloomfield. Cherishing her memories are also a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by one brother, Joseph (Dody) Smith and the one and only love of her life, Jerome Evans Isaac Sr. While employed, Margaret worked as a Nursing Assistant. She was a member of New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where she regularly attended services and Wednesday evening Bible Study. Margaret is well known amongst family for her superb memory, especially of dates; birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, etc. for the entire family. She loved attending family events, listening to music, dancing and reading. Her favorite pastime was watching the SYFI channel and enjoying those same types of movies in theatres; which is why she wins a Grammy exiting the full screen of life on the red carpet in scenes of "Earth Scattering Corona Virus (COVID-19)". And, due to the recent pandemic, A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held honoring our loved one in the near future. Memorial donations honoring her life may be made to New Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Hartford. For online condolences visit www.allfaithmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2020