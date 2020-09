Margaret M. (Benoit) Tracy, 88, of Cromwell, CT, formerly of Zellwood Station, Florida passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020. Calling Hours will be held, Friday, September 25, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Manchester, CT. A Graveside Service will be held 10:30am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at East Cemetery, Manchester, CT. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com