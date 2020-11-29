Margaret "Peg" (Clark) MacGregor, 88, formerly of Newington, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter L. MacGregor. Born in Haddon Heights, NJ, and raised in Hatboro, PA, she resided in Newington from 1970 to 1990. She was an active member of the Church of Christ, Congregational in Newington where she was a member of the hand bell choir. Peg and Walt retired to Emerald Lakes in Clermont, FL. She loved her retirement employment at Sea World in Orlando. A devoted and loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her daughter and son-in-law Christine and Rob Friedli of Meredith, NH; her son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Krista MacGregor of Glastonbury; and five grandchildren, Charlotte, Cameron, Caleb, Jake and Josh. She also leaves her sister Nancy Grissinger of PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son Larry MacGregor and sister Carol Jefferies. Peg will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Because of her love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net
.