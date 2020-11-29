1/
Margaret MacGregor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret "Peg" (Clark) MacGregor, 88, formerly of Newington, died peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter L. MacGregor. Born in Haddon Heights, NJ, and raised in Hatboro, PA, she resided in Newington from 1970 to 1990. She was an active member of the Church of Christ, Congregational in Newington where she was a member of the hand bell choir. Peg and Walt retired to Emerald Lakes in Clermont, FL. She loved her retirement employment at Sea World in Orlando. A devoted and loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her daughter and son-in-law Christine and Rob Friedli of Meredith, NH; her son and daughter-in-law Glenn and Krista MacGregor of Glastonbury; and five grandchildren, Charlotte, Cameron, Caleb, Jake and Josh. She also leaves her sister Nancy Grissinger of PA; and several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son Larry MacGregor and sister Carol Jefferies. Peg will be laid to rest privately in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Because of her love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving her family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 27, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Fisette-Batzner Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
November 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved