Margaret J. Manners ("Peg") of Farmington, CT passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019, a few days after celebrating her 91st birthday. Peg was born in New York City on February 4, 1928, to the late William and Violet Johnston. After graduating from Frenchtown High School in Frenchtown, N.J., Peg attended The St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in New York and became an R.N. On June 20, 1953, she married the late John R. Manners ("Jack"), and they remained inseparable until his death on April 25, 2014. During nearly 61 years of marriage, they lived in West Orange, N.J., Pittsfield and Richmond, MA, Hendersonville, NC, and finally, Farmington. They travelled the world in their many years together, and Peg enjoyed her large and loving family. Survivors include David and Anne Manners of North Potomac, MD and St. Augustine, FL, John W. and Jill Manners of Canton, CT, and David and Beth Downs of Canton, CT. Son Robert Manners sadly preceded his parents in death, but they are together now. Grandchildren include Nicholas Manners, Catherine Manners Bucolo, Elizabeth Manners Milligan, Alexander Manners, Christopher Manners and Sean Manners (of David and Anne), Sara Manners Westhaver, Steven Manners, and Brian McLellan (of John W. and Jill), and Matthew Downs and Christopher Downs (of David and Beth). Peg also was delighted to have two great-granddaughters, Diem Catherine Bucolo and Mary Violet Westhaver (who was born just a month before Peg's passing). Last but not least, Peg adored her constant companion over the past five years, Elizabeth Bialko of Farmington, whose care for Peg won the enduring gratitude and affection of the entire Manners family.The family plans to hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.parkinsons.org) Condolences may be sent to the Manners family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary