Margaret Cecelia (Golet) Maus, 89, left us peacefully on April 21 at Autumn Lake Healthcare in Cromwell, with her children at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Dan Maus, Jr. A life-long resident of Moodus, Connecticut, Margaret ("Margie") was the daughter of the late Walter ("Jack") and Louise (Ryczek) Golet. She was a graduate of Nathan Hale-Ray High School, Class of 1948. While still in school, Margie worked part-time for both Bill's Soda Shop and the Moodus Theater. After graduation, she was employed in insurance and banking, and later served as Secretary for the family business, Maus & Son, Inc. In September of 1951, Margie married Dan, the love of her life, just prior to his being shipped overseas to Japan during the Korean War. Upon his return, they settled in Moodus where, until Dan's passing in 2012, they enjoyed 61 years together. Margie was a long-time parishioner of St. Bridget of Kildare Church in Moodus and a member of the Ladies' Guild. She attended mass regularly until health issues prevented her from doing so. From that point on, she watched a televised mass daily, and received communion at home on Sundays. Family gatherings were among the happiest occasions in Margie's life. Her three grandchildren held a special place in her heart that was all their own. Her eyes would sparkle whenever they, or her "babies"--as she liked to call her great-grandchildren--came to visit. In addition to her faith and her family, Margie's greatest passion was reading. In retirement, it was not unusual for her to read three books in one week! She kept the local librarians busy with requests to reserve the current best-sellers for her; she was particularly fond of romance novels and mysteries. Margie also greatly enjoyed athletics, and was a cheerleader at Hale-Ray, where her husband, Dan, was a 3-sport star--no doubt a major reason that she was attracted to him! She and Dan were ardent supporters of their son, Michael's, athletic career. In her later years, Margie was a loyal fan, along with her daughter, Dana, of the UConn Women's Basketball team. She and Dana never missed a game on TV. Margie took great pleasure in visiting antiques shops as well, often with her aunt, Ronnie Smith, and had a number of special collecting interests, in particular, Heisey glassware and vaseline glass. She also loved being near the sea. If she could steal Dan away from work for even a few days, their usual destination was Cape Cod. Margie was also a terrific cook! Her pierogi was without a peer, and her lemon meringue pies were works of art, and delicious. Her pecan pies were her father's favorite treat at Christmas and Easter. Margie is survived by her son, Michael Maus, and his wife, Ellen, of Hadlyme, and daughter and caregiver, Dana Maus, of Moodus; her grandchildren, Katherine Tully and her husband, Kevin, of Winchester, Massachusetts, Michael Maus, Jr. of Hadlyme, and Brandon Maus of Lyme; and her great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Jackson, and Eve Tully. Margie is also survived by two brothers, Henry Golet of Old Lyme, and Frank Golet and his wife, Susan, of West Kingston, Rhode Island. She leaves several cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Margie was pre-deceased by her brother, Walter ("Sonny") Golet, Jr.; her grandchildren, Bethany and Daniel Maus; and her sister-in-law, Jean (Maus) Gagnon and her husband, Fred. Margie Maus will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Graveside services were held Saturday, April 25 at St. Bridget's cemetery, with a memorial mass scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Arc of Eastern Ct., 125 Sachem St., Norwich, CT 06360 and/or the East Haddam Food Bank, c/o East Haddam Town Office, Box 385, Moodus, CT 06469. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020