Margaret "Peg" McCormick, 79, of Lebanon, CT passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2020. She was the eldest of six children born to Ruth (Algren) and Bill Pettit. Peg was born in Fort Dodge, IA and grew up in Galesburg, IL. She maintained a friendship with some of her classmates ("the Galesburg girls") throughout her life. After high school, she entered the convent of the Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary for two years then finished college at St. Theresa's in Winona, MN with a B.A. in Latin. There she met her husband of 55 years, Terry McCormick. Peg had various teaching jobs, grammar and high school. When she came to Connecticut, she worked at the UConn Library in Storrs for ten years. She participated in the Women's Movement of the 70's and was active in St. Thomas Acquina's Parish in Storrs. Peg also served on the Library Board in Lebanon. Peg is survived by her husband, Terry McCormick; brothers, Bill Pettit of Phoenix, AZ, John Pettit of Sarasota, FL and Pat Pettit of Texas; sisters, Mary Hodorovitch of Colorado Springs, CO and Martha Ruggles of Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two daughters, Cathleen and Sara, who both passed away in 1986. Peg is best remembered for her engaging smile and laugh. Everyone who met her agreed she was a good woman, loving, thoughtful, and strong. She will be missed by the many whose lives she has touched over the years. To sign an online guestbook visit www.potterfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
May 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Johanna Torres
Friend
May 21, 2020
Saddened to hear the news today. I was a close friend of Cathy and remember Peg so well from visits to their house. She was always such a kind and open-minded person. She had such a great relationship with her daughters too. Sending lots of love to you Terry. I think of you all often. With love, Stacey (Sullivan)
Stacey Sullivan
Friend
