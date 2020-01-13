Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Wake
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
St. Mary Home
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary Home
Burial
Following Services
St Mary Cemetery
Sister Margaret Miriam Higgins Obituary
Sister Margaret Miriam Higgins of the Sisters of Mercy died peacefully at the age of 94 on January 11, 2020 at St. Mary Home in West Hartford. Born and raised in New London she was the daughter of Arthur Higgins and Anna Green Higgins. Sister entered the Sisters of Mercy on July 1, 1944 and professed her first religious vows on January 3, 1947. Most of Sister's teaching experiences were in the Norwich Diocese. Her teaching career began in 1944 with Kindergarten students where she quickly learned to give "the look"and with that look she never had to raise her voice. Sister was also principal at St. Francis in Fair Haven in the late 70's. Using her strong leadership skills she got parents involved in renovating the classrooms. She completed her teaching career in 1985. Following this she worked at Mercy Center (Mercy by the Sea) in Madison as a secretary and official greeter at the welcome desk from 1985 -1998. Realizing it was time to retire she became a volunteer at St. Joseph School in Meriden where she assumed duties as secretary, librarian and then lunch duty lady. Retiring for a second time in 2003 Sister moved into Francis Warde Towers at St. Mary Home. Here she had opportunities to engage with other Sisters and residents. She was proud of her ministry of prayer. As Sister's strength waned, she was transferred to the Baggot St. unit, where her needs were met by the professional nursing staff. Sister Margaret Miriam is survived by her Mercy Community who thank the nursing staff on Baggot St. for their loving care. Sister's wake will take place Wednesday, January 15 from 11:00am. to 1:30pm. at St. Mary Home followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 1:30pm., St. Mary Home Chapel, 2021 Albany Ave. West Hartford. Burial will take place following the Mass at St Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 25 Prescott St., West Hartford, CT. 06110. Arrangements have been made by Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 13, 2020
