Margaret (Marge) F. O'Keefe Anderson Nelson was born In New Britain CT on June 25, 1931. She was the oldest of 8 children born to Edward and Marguerite (McEnroe) O'Keefe. With loved ones at her side she passed away peacefully on February 24 after a period of declining health. Margaret joins her parents and three of her sisters, Catherine (Kay) Basile, Eileen Germano and Patricia(Pat) Kreidler. Margaret leaves behind her five children Honor Brown and her husband Gregory of Kensington, Marguerite (Peggy) Badolato of East Berlin and her partner Kevin Murphy of Newington, Theodore(Ted) and his fiancée Oksana Hulak of Newington, Maureen Anderson of Westbrook, and Edward and his wife Debby of Kensington. Margaret leaves her remaining siblings, Edward O'Keefe (Joan)of St Petersburg FL, Sheila Masella of New Britain, Geri Curtis of New Britain, and Karen(Fred) Ortola of Niantic. She also leaves her brother-in –law Sam Germano of Kensington; along with many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Margaret also leaves her grandchildren, Ron Nelson, Kyle Brown, Ted Anderson (Britney), Alea Anderson (Mark Piatek) and Shayne Anderson( Adam), great grandchildren Darren, Craig, Mark, Ember, and Joseph and great great grandchildren Aliyah, Amara, and Jayden. She was a lifelong resident of New Britain, attended local schools, and was a member of St Joseph's Church. Early in her life she worked at Fafnir Bearing Co. She rejoined the workforce when her children were older and worked at PayChex and General Equities from where she retired. While her children were growing up, Marge loved the beach and enjoyed spending summers at Coral Sands in Westbrook. Margaret enjoyed UCONN Ladies Basketball and was an avid reader, and enjoyed doing her crossword puzzles. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Friday March 1, 2019 from 9-10:30 AM at Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Square, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Divine Providence Parish (St Joseph Church) 195 South Main St New Britain at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in St Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the George Bray Cancer Center at The Hospital of Central Connecticut 100 Grand St. New Britain, CT 06050. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019