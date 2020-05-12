Due to complications from Covid-19, Margaret Penfield Andrian of Glastonbury, CT passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a long and full life of 92 years. Known as Peggy Anne and most often as, "Peggy" to all of her many friends, she was a gifted scholar, devoted spouse to her husband Gus for 66 years, loving mother to their three children, Robert, Barbara (Barrie) and William, and doting grandmother to their two grandchildren, Liam and Elizabeth. Born in West Hartford, CT on October 20, 1927 to Louise Kemp Penfield and Jesse Rogers Penfield, Peggy attended William H. Hall High School and graduated as salutatorian in the class of 1945. She graced the halls of Duke University as a Spanish major and graduated Magna cum Laude in 1949. A member of Phi Beta Kappa and the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, Peggy was also active in student government and her sorority, Delta Gamma, of which she was made a lifelong member after 50 years. She always stayed in close touch with her fellow Duke alumnae, and looked forward to years ending in 4 and 9 to attend their reunions. In 2015 the Duke Alumni Association honored her with a "Life Membership" for her ongoing loyalty and support of her alma mater. Peggy's long association with Trinity College in Hartford, CT began when she started work as a secretary in 1949. There she met her husband to be, Gus, a professor of Modern Languages. She earned a Master's Degree in Education with Distinction from Trinity in 1966, and on being named valedictorian of the graduate students class, she received a letter of commendation from the College's president for her extraordinary intellectual achievements. She also became an active member and supporter of Trinity Episcopal Church, where she would volunteer for years. Peggy had a wide circle of friends, and she and Gus loved to socialize. Gatherings began on Vernon St. at Trinity in the early 1950s and continued at their homes in Wethersfield for the next 50 years. Dinners, bridge clubs, and cocktail parties were commonplace, especially among those in the "Pot Luck Group," drawn from childhood and school friends and Trinity colleagues. Later in life, Peggy and Gus enjoyed their many Elderhostel tours and trips to Florida. They would always drive, and en route, they would stop in Rockville, Maryland to visit Peggy's sister, Laura, and spend quality time with their two nephews, Jason and Justin. A passionate sports enthusiast, Peggy encouraged her children to try out and to compete in team sports including soccer, baseball, basketball and tennis. She was a loyal fan on the sidelines, frequently providing support, at times quite vocal, at many games and matches. Peggy, Gus and family regularly attended Trinity College football games at home and across New England, highlighted by tailgate picnics with other Trinity friends and their families. Peggy was a voracious reader who polished off books as if they were pamphlets. She loved libraries and enjoyed working at a bookstore in Glastonbury when the kids had left home. She was a keen wordsmith, and with one of her lifelong friends, Mary Ellen Collins, she shared her love of crossword puzzles, until she developed dementia in 2015. Witty and unfailingly polite, Peggy enjoyed a very dry sense of humor that often morphed into bouts of infectious, shoulder-shaking laughter with her close friends and family. Always deeply appreciative of family get-togethers, she also encouraged her kids to pursue their own paths in life, even if that meant one or more might be moving far away. She was immensely proud of the wide-ranging abilities and achievements of both her children and grandchildren. Not surprisingly, everyone loved Peggy when she first moved to a senior living community in 2015 with husband Gus, and later by herself in memory care. She always had a kind word for every caregiver, especially Julia, her personal care companion of four years, and longtime aides Vinette and Raquel. Arrangements will be made for a private service. Donations may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 Sigourney Street, Hartford, CT 06105. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.