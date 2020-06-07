Margaret Piazza, 76, of East Hartford, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Paul Piazza. Born in Ireland on June 7, 1943, daughter of the late Martin and Helen Brennan, Margaret immigrated to the United States in August of 1967 as a nursing student. She was a nurse for many years at St. Francis Hospital. Margaret loved knitting, crocheting and crafting. She especially enjoyed her vacations back to Ireland. Margaret is predeceased by her son, Thomas Piazza and also predeceased by Dustin Carlisle, who was like a grandson to her. Margaret is survived by her step-daughter, Joanne Ridzon and her husband William. Margaret is also survived by her sister-in-law, Josephine LaRosa of Farmington; brother-in-law, Joseph Piazza and his fiancee Theresa Tostarelli of East Hartford; her sister, Angela Hogan and her husband Richard of Ireland and two brothers, Martin Brennan and his wife Ann of Ireland and Patrick Brennan of New Zealand. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews and many good friends from her neighborhood, who were always kind and helpful. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.