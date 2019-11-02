Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Popillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Popillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
In Loving Memory of Margaret "Maggie" (Listwan) Popillo. 01-09-1961-11-04-2017 2 years has gone by sweetheart since iv'e seen your face, heard you voice, or held you in my arms. I miss you miss you soooo much! I kiss your picture every day as if you were here. It gives me comfort & reminds me of our times together & knowing someday we will be together as one with God. I want to thank you for the family you gave me as I Love them with all my Heart. They are a daily reminder of you! You are in our hearts, thoughts and prayers every day forever! Love and miss you dearly... XOXOXOXOXO... Tommy, Alysha, Michelle, Dominic, Gianna, Smudge, Mewmew, & Speck..
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -