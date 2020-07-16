Margaret Bozeman Pryor of Storrs, CT, wife of the late John A. Pryor passed away June 21, 2020. Born in Hartford, CT on September 7, 1920, she was the daughter of the late James Bozeman and Tibbie Dugans Bozeman. Mrs. Pryor had lived in Mansfield for 68 years. She was a graduate of Eastern State University where she received her bachelor's in Social Relations and her master's in Education. Her fraternal affiliations were Worthie Matron of the Eastern Star, Rachel Chapter 24- P. H. A, and 2 years as the Treasurer for Rachel Chapter 24 P.H.A. She sat as a member of The Board of Directors for Mansfield Training School. Before retirement Mrs. Pryor had a long career, including Mansfield Training School with 20 years of service. Her first position held was as a worker for the Federal HIP program, training clients in self-care skills and behavioral modification. She later was hired as a coordinator and The Director of Project Focus, a program for over 500 clients who have little or no family contact. Prior to retiring in 1986, Margaret was promoted to the Chief of Volunteer Services; 6 months into retirement she returned to work as The Director of Literacy Volunteers of North Eastern Connecticut for 6 years, again retiring in 1992. Margaret is survived by her two daughters, Jacquelyn L Taylor and Saliha L. Abdal-Khabir from Massachusetts and her son, John Albert Pryor Jr. from Texas; granddaughter Atiya Niles from Massachusetts; six grandsons Timothy Taylor, David Taylor, Anthony Abdal-Khabir and Raquib Abdal-Khabir from Massachusetts; John A. Pryor III and Aaron Pryor from Texas. She also has great and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 77 years John Albert Pryor Sr.; her daughter Adrienne L Pryor; and her granddaughter Suzanne Tompkins. Margaret was a phenomenal cook, baker, artist, writer and homemaker. Margaret's home going service was held on June 25, 2020 at Storrs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margaret's name may be sent to The American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123