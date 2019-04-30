Margaret G. Randazzo, 97, of Portland, CT passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Middlesex Healthcare Center. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Randazzo. Born in Middletown, she had lived in Portland all her life before entering Middlesex Healthcare Center. Margaret had been employed at Finast Supermarket where she met her future husband, Joseph. She also had been employed as a stenographer for Richard Blauvelt, a private investigator. Together with her husband and his partner, she owned and operated the Community Meat Center prior to their retirement. She was a lifetime member and a faithful Communicant of Zion Lutheran Church, Portland. The most important role to Margaret was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her son, Joseph E. Randazzo and his wife Jeanne of Durham, CT; her daughter Marie R. Logan of Middletown. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Stephanie Trombley and her husband Albert of Norwich, CT, Kevin Logan of Plainfield, CT, Mary A. Randazzo of Bristol, RI, 1st Lieutenant Jacob C. Randazzo and Matthew J. Randazzo of Durham, CT, and her three great grandsons, Joey, Logan and Conner of Norwich, CT. Margaret was also predeceased by her parents, Charles and Amelia Gustafson of Portland, CT and three brothers and three sisters. Margaret enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking and being with her family, especially for her famous family Sunday dinners. The funeral will be held Thursday, May 2nd at 10 am from The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland followed by a Christian Service at Zion Lutheran Church, 183 William Street, Portland at 11 am. Burial will be in the Swedish Cemetery, Portland. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 1st from 5 to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimers or Dementia foundation of one's choice. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary