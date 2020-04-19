Home

Margaret Sanchez


1973 - 2020
Margaret Sanchez Obituary
On Friday, April 10, 2020, Margaret Sanchez, 46, was called to eternal life at home. Born in Brooklyn, NY on June 7, 1973, she was the daughter of Olga Ortis of New Britain. She was currently employed with Retina Consultants as a Medical Assistant, as she loved caring for others. She loved her family and those who were blessed to be around her see how her glow lighten up every room she entered. Besides her parents, those left to honor and cherish her memory are her children, Celeste E. Rogers and her husband Deshaun, Brandon Thomas and Bryan Malik Thomas, all of New Britain, her sisters Cynthia Sanchez Kurth and husband Darren of West Hartford, Olga Sanchez and her partner Andrew Chambers of New Britain, Selina Sanchez Cortes and husband Ruben of New Britain, a brother Jose A. Sanchez and wife Estrella of New Britain, and grandchildren Adrian, Julia, and Nevelle. All services will be private and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, New Britain. To share words of comfort with her family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
