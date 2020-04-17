|
Margaret "Peg" Sansom of Enfield, passed away on Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at Johnson Memorial Hospital. Peg was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. Peg was born on February 11, 1933 and grew up in Ellington with her loving parents, Harold and Gertrude Patric, along with four siblings. After she married Robert Sansom in 1956, she lived with him in Windsorville and raised her two daughters, Cindy and Patty. In 1983, she moved to Enfield where she lived for the rest of her life. Peg is survived by her daughter Cynthia Sansom of Enfield; sister Shirley Sims of Fairfield; granddaughter Jessica Johnson of Folsom, California; son-in-law John Waters of Florida and 13 nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Patricia Waters; stepson Ronald Sansom; parents Harold and Gertrude Patric; sister Barbara Irmischer; brothers James and Earl Patric; and husband Robert Sansom. She also has many dear friends, some of whom go back to her childhood, and co-workers from jobs she retired from as much as 30 years ago. She will be missed by all who knew her. Peg worked at Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company for over 20 years. After retiring from there in 1989, she worked for another 10 years at Cigna Insurance Company. Peg was a big UCONN basketball fan and never missed a game. Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association or the animal charity of your own choosing.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 17, 2020