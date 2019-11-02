Hartford Courant Obituaries
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St Damien of Molochi St. Gabriel's Church basement
179 Broad Street
Windsor, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St Damien of Molochi St. Gabriel's Church
179 Broad Street
Windsor, CT
View Map
Margaret E. (O'Neill) Shea, 90, of Windsor beloved wife of the late James J. Shea, Jr., passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her home. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Boyle and Elizabeth (Donnelly) O'Neill, she was raised there and graduated from Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1948. She moved to Windsor in 1953 and had been a Para-professional at the John F. Kennedy School for 24 years before her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Damien of Molokai Parish St. Gabriel Church for many years where she was also a member of the former Mother's Circle. She was a member of the Windsor Women's Club and the Windsor Historical Society. She leaves her son James J. Shea, III and his wife Penny of Windsor, two daughters Sarah S. Smith and her husband Peter of Newmarket, NH and Jane S. Simpkins and her husband Blaine of Windsorville; and two grandchildren Lauren Shea-Warner and her husband Drew and Blaine Simpkins. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four brothers Robert, Bart, Thomas, and John O'Neill. Her family will receive relatives and friends for a breakfast reception in the St Damien of Molochi St. Gabriel's Church basement, 179 Broad Street, Windsor, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 9 am to 10:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in the Church Sanctuary. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. Contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 306 Industrial Park Road, Middletown, CT 06457. The Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 2, 2019
