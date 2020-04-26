|
|
Margaret (Conroy) Shuckerow, 87, of East Hartford, passed away April 23, 2020 in Manchester Manor. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Mary Ellen (McCoy) Conroy on April 17, 1933. Margaret was a graduate of Weaver High School and prior to her retirement was a clerk for the State of Connecticut Lottery for many years. Margaret was a member of the Irish American Home Society and the Saint Christopher Church Retirees Club. She especially loved vacationing with her family at Point O' Woods Beach. Margaret leaves her daughters, Peggy Paradis and her husband Ronald (with whom she made her home), Jane Shepley and her husband Steven and Maureen Chiapponi and her husband Ray, all of East Hartford and Kathy LeBlanc and her husband John of South Windsor. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Kara Chace and her husband Brenden, Kevin Paradis and his fiancé Marykate Panciera, Tommy Shepley, Shannon Mathiau and her husband Zach and Tim LeBlanc and her great-grandchildren, Julie, Evan Katie and Jack. In addition, she leaves a sister-in-law Gert Conroy. She was predeceased by her twin sister Jane Conroy, her brother John Conroy and grandson Jimmy Shepley. The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses and staff of Manchester Manor for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the House of Bread, 1453 Main Street Hartford, CT. 06120. Due to health concerns, a private burial was held in Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020