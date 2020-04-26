|
Margaret "Midge" Soucy, age 90 of Torrington, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was born in Hartford to the late Anthony and Mary Calano on May 1, 1929. A loving mother, and always the life of the party, family and friends were Midge's passion and delight. She grew up in Hartford in a very close-knit Italian family, where she learned to be a wonderful cook and baker. Midge raised her children, and fostered many children while living in Simsbury, and spent her later years volunteering at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, while living in Torrington. After a few years in a small community in Westbrook, Midge returned to Torrington to live out the rest of her life. Midge is predeceased by her sister Innocence Colby, and brother Leone Calano, and is survived by her sister-in-law Jennie Calano of Enfield, Connecticut, and brother Santo Cianci and his wife Jill of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; her three children: Barton Soucy and wife Matsuyo of Ladera Ranch, California; Candide Ocain and husband Jim of Winsted, Connecticut; Matthew Soucy and wife Cyndi of Bolton, Connecticut; her four grandchildren: Stephanie Ramos and husband Francisco of Ladera Ranch, California; Melanie Boettcher and husband Aaron of Richmond, Texas; Joseph Gangi and wife Rachael of Winsted, Connecticut; Katherine Soucy and husband Morgan Smith of Springfield, Massachusetts; and five great grand children: Tobin, Clover, Gabriel, Adlai, Sebastian, plus one more on the way. Midge is also survived by number of very special nieces and nephews. An intimate family gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Midge's name to the . The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Midge over the last few years and especially during her last days. online memorials www.phalenfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020