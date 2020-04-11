|
Margaret "Peggy" (Toman) Stumbers, 85, of Rocky Hill, CT, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Peggy was born in Stafford Springs, CT on September 8, 1935, daughter of the late George and Margaret (Nadok) Toman. She was proud to have spent her entire professional career working for the State of Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles. Peggy had a love for travel and spent many years organizing and exploring the world with tour groups. She was especially happy to have visited Czechoslovakia to learn about her heritage. Peggy also loved to play cards, visit with friends, and volunteer at The Bushnell Performing Arts Theater in Hartford. She leaves her sister, Norma (Toman) Miller of Charlestown, RI, her brother, Raymond Toman of Stafford Springs, CT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her special friend of many years, Sal Pitruzzello. Private graveside services for Peggy will be held at Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Memorial contributions in Peggy's name may be made to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT 06111, or to a . Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020