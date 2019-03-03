Margaret Theresa (Piscottano) Antinerella, 81, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. Affectionately known as "Schootchie", she was the loving wife of the late Richard Louis Antinerella. Born in Hartford on December 2, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Gancarz) Piscottano. Margaret graduated from Bulkeley High School and was an administrative assistant for many years, working for St. Francis Hospital, HARC and retiring from the Town of Newington Senior Center. Widowed in 1979, she was a woman of extraordinary strength who lovingly raised her three children with selfless dedication. She was a master of arts and crafts and a phenomenal cook and homemaker. You would never leave her house hungry. Margaret frequently volunteered with the Newington Historical Society and was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church.Margaret is survived by her two sons, Richard V. Antinerella of Hartford and Thomas M. Antinerella and his wife Nicole of Auburn NH, a daughter Frances M. Antinerella and her husband Mark of Newington, four adored grandchildren, Patrick, Louis, Sophia and Gabrielle. She also leaves a brother, Louis Picottano and his wife Ann of Somers, two sisters, Louise Shaw of Vernon and Catherine Torcia and her husband Mario of Glastonbury as well as many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Besides her husband of 23 years, Margaret was predeceased by two sisters, Rosemary Dufresne and Ramona Piscottano.The family would like to thank the staff of Avery Heights for their compassion and care.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am on Thursday (March 7th) at St. Mary's Church (Annunciation Parish) 626 Willard Ave., Newington. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 4-7 pm at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Margaret's memory to St. Mary's Church, 626 Willard Ave., Newington, CT 06111To leave a message for the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary