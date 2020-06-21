Atwood, Margaret Travis, born May 4, 1927, in Torrington, Connecticut, died June 17, 2020, in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Margi was the daughter of Frank Myers Travis and Martha Anna Hoerle Travis. Margi graduated from Phillips-Abbot Academy in 1944, received an A.B. from Vassar College in 1947 and an M.A. in American Studies from Trinity College in 1982. She married William Atwood in 1949 and is predeceased by him. Margi was a long-time resident of West Hartford and Bloomfield, a docent at the Wadsworth Atheneum, a member of the Saturday Morning Club, and a member of The Town & County Club. She is survived by her son Jeffrey and his husband Stephen Vamvakas, her daughter Jillian and her husband Richard Martin, and her grandchildren, Christina Martin, and Alessandra Graziano and her husband John Graziano. Funeral arrangements will be private. Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Donations in Margi's memory may be made to Planned Parenthood (https://www.plannedparenthood.org/, and Our Companions Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. P.O. Box 956, Manchester, CT 06045 (860) 242-9999 https://www.ourcompanions.org/. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.