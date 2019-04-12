Margaret V. Benson, 101, of Farmington, CT passed away at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Torrington on April 7, 2019. She was born January 20, 1918 in Bath, ME. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Verner.Margaret grew up in Revere, MA. In 1940, she graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. At the outset of World War II, Margaret enlisted in the Army and served as an RN with the rank of Lieutenant. She was stationed at Camp Blanding in Florida where she met Verner, and they were married in 1943. After the war they raised their family in Farmington while Margaret worked at St. Francis Hospital. Margaret remained very active in her retirement. She traveled extensively and enjoyed her membership at the Farmington Senior Center. She continued lap swimming past her 90th birthday. She was an avid reader and published writer and cared for the wildlife in her yard.Margaret is survived by two daughters Karen Falk and her husband John of Harwinton, CT and Joan Whitfield and husband Greg of Kansas City, MO. She also leaves grandchildren, Jason and wife Amy, Rebecca, and Jessica; as well as three great-grandchildren Emily, Travis, and Kyle. She was predeceased by her sisters Elizabeth and Patricia.The family is grateful to the Farmington Senior Center, the caregivers at Litchfield Woods, and the wonderful staff and loving community at Keystone Place at Newbury Brook.Memorial contributions may be made to the CT Audubon Society. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary