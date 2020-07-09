Margaret Watkins

Margaret (Baldwin) Watkins, 99, of Avon, beloved wife of the late Wendell Watkins, Jr., passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, daughter of the late John Henry and Geneva (Evans) Baldwin, she was raised in Little Rock and later attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia where she graduated with a degree in education and also met her sweetheart for life, Wendell. Once married, they returned to live in Little Rock where she taught school and specialized in work with special needs children. Early in the 50's, she and Wendell along with their son Wayne moved from Little Rock, to Spokane, WA where they became a family of 4 with their daughter, Mardelle and then moved to Springfield, MO, back to Little Rock and finally to Houston, TX in 1962. They moved to Spring, Texas in 1973 where they lived many years before moving to Avon in 2002. She was always an active churchgoer, moving from Park Place Baptist, to Spring Baptist and then First Baptist Churches as she and Wendell moved homes from Houston to Spring, TX. She worked for many years as a private tutor and then once she retired, she enjoyed and sold fine jewelry at Foley's of Houston before it became Macy's. Always, first and foremost, she adored Wendell, her husband of 64 years, and was so very proud of both of their children. Anyone who met her always thought of her as a "Southern Lady", in only the best ways, gentle, gracious, loving and kind, but all who knew her well saw her as the epitome of a real Steel Magnolia. She was a relentless advocate for doing what was right and helping others. She was known as "Mama" to her kids and "Granny" to her grandchildren and great granddaughter and so many others who were close to her family. She readily adopted those who needed a strong loving hand and wise sounding board. Though she began to lose her sight to macular degeneration in her late fifties, she "saw" far more than most sighted people and had an uncanny ability to read people and know when they were in need. We smile because we know today she has 20/20 vision again and is taking in all the wonderful sights of Heaven. No one was around her for long without knowing that her faith in God and prayer guided every decision she made in her life. She didn't preach her religion, but lived it in such a way that others wanted to know more and start their own faith journey. The world was blessed to have her for 99 years, but she will live on through her family and all the lives she touched and made better. We will be eternally grateful for her friends to whom she talked daily and who made her life richer. Thank you to her caregivers who became close friends and who helped her continue to do some of the things she loved, going to the hair salon, going out for lunch, and just getting out to ride around. She loved visiting with friends at the Avon Senior Center or at social gatherings at her home in Avon or simply enjoying a wonderful David-created dinner with family and then after listening to her books on tape with her ever present buddy, MZ, by her side; all these things were very special to her. God called home one of his finest warriors, fighting for good here on earth, guided always by prayer and faith, the example of how a true Christian should live, always with love and compassion for others. Today she is in heaven with her beloved Wendell and all her loved ones and friends who have gone before her, sitting under the 'Chocolate Tree" and beginning to ask the Good Lord all the questions she has collected over the years in her little black book and her crown sparkles with many jewels. She leaves her daughter Mardelle Peña and her husband David of Avon with whom she made her home; her son Wendell (Wayne) Watkins, III and his wife Karina of Bellevue, WA; her grandchildren who she loved with all of her heart and of whom she was extremely proud, Zachary Pena and his wife Rea, Mackenzie Peña, and Elena Watkins; and a great granddaughter Zarea Margaret Peña. Besides her husband she was predeceased by an infant son Michael Watkins and infant twin sons. A private family service will be held on Sunday, July 12th at 1:00 pm at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. Entombment will be in Resthaven Cemetery Mausoleum in Houston next to her husband Wendell. Contributions may be made to the Connecticut Library for the Blind, 198 West Street, Ste 1, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, the organization that helped her continue her love of "reading" up until the time she died. For condolences or to view her services online please use the following web address http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/57778304
or go to the video link below her obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com