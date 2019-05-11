Margaret (Judd) Yung, 99, of New Britain, beloved wife of the late Walter S. Yung, passed away peacefully at home on May 1, 2019. She was born in New Britain on Sept. 26, 1919 and was the daughter of the late Gustav and Anna Judd.Surviving are a son, Peter Yung and his partner Carolyn Roy of Gloucester, MA; a daughter, Kristen Yung of New Britain; two brothers, Richard and wife Leila of Poughkeepsie, NY, Edward and wife Kathy of Deep River; and several nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ernest Judd.Peg attended local schools and graduated from the Teachers College (now CCSU) with a Bachelors Degree and also received a Masters Degree in Education. She taught in West Hartford and New Britain for over 38 years. She also worked for CCSU as a supervising teacher throughout the state. Peg enjoyed traveling with her family and friends throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.As a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday School, worked with the Cub Scouts, served on the Church Council and Altar Guild. She held offices in the Woman's Club of New Britain, CCSU Alumni Board, and AARP of New Britain. She was also a member of the Art League of New Britain. Peg enjoyed family gatherings and spent many hours with her friends from Lincoln School.The family wishes to thank her hospice nurses as well as her aide, Kerry-Ann for their kindness and care.A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 23, at 11 AM at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Memorial donations may be made to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 295 Arch St., New Britain, CT 06051 or to the . Honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 11, 2019