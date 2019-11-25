Home

Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Church
141 Maple St.
Ellington, CT
1938 - 2019
Margaret (Vogel) Zethner, 80, of Somers, beloved wife of the late Reinhard Zethner passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Margaret lived in Ellington for most of her life. She was born December 29, 1938 to the late Henry and Johanna Vogel. She worked at Sears before retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting/crocheting, watching T.V. and bowling. She was the past President of the Ellington Junior Women's Club. She leaves behind her three children and their families: Henry and Karen Zethner, Erika Phillips, Joseph and Leona Zethner; her nine grandchildren and their partners, Genesis Powers, James Phillips, Natasha Watson, Bonnie Watrous, Joseph Zethner, Justin Bisson, Braden Zethner, Daniel Fitzgerald and Michael Zethner; and 13 great grandchildren. Margaret was predeceased by her brothers, Rudolph and Henry Vogel. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Church, 141 Maple St., Ellington. Burial will follow at Ellington Center Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 25, 2019
