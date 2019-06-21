Margaret (Connelly) "Peggy Ann" Zinky 80, of Newport News, Virginia, passed away on June 3, 2019. Prior to moving to Newport News two years ago to live with her daughter, she was a lifelong resident of Connecticut. She was born in Hartford on June 26, 1938, daughter of the late Charles E. Connelly and Mary (Reilly) Connelly Greci. For several years she took in and cared for foster children. Margaret was an aide in the Glastonbury and East Hartford schools for children with special needs. For over 30 years prior to retiring, she was a secretary at several privately-owned companies. Up until she moved, she was actively involved in her church, having served as a CCD teacher, CCD Coordinator and greeter at St. Philip Church of East Windsor. Margaret is survived by her sons William Zinky of New Jersey, Kevin and his wife Marie (Gagne) Zinky of Windsor Locks, daughter Marilyn Zinky of Virginia and her brother C. Edward Connelly and his wife Margaret (McSweeney) Connelly of Wethersfield. She also leaves five grandchildren, Christina Pastula of Windsor, Donna Zinky of Windsor Locks, Joshua Zinky of Windsor Locks, Christopher Zinky of Virginia and Michelle Zinky of Texas, three great-grandchildren, with number four on the way, former husband Edward Zinky as well as several nieces and nephews, other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Philip Church of St Marianne Cope Parish, 150 South Main St, East Windsor, CT, with Rev. Stu Pinette presiding. Friends may call on the family from 9:00 to 10:00 at the church. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Marianne Cope Parish, ATTN: Faith Formation, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook, CT 06016. For further information or to extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary