On Monday, April 22, 2019, Margarete Labbe, 84, was called to eternal life surrounded by the love of her family at the Newington Rapid Recovery and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Czechoslovakia on September 1, 1934, she was the daughter of the late George & Marie (Fritsch) Pankrantz. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a dietician at Avery Heights in Hartford, giving over 25 years of dedicated service. In her retirement years, she enjoyed membership at the VFW Post 9929 Auxiliary in West Hartford. Her life was family centered, always making sure everyone was well taken care of. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband Raoul L. "Larry" Labbe in 2002. Left to honor and cherish her memory are her children, Lawrence R. Labbe and his wife Wiesia of Berlin, Rocky Lee Labbe and his wife Vicki of Rutland VT, Marry Jane "MJ" Ahern and her husband Timothy of Newington, Claudette Duval of Avon, Susette Lado and her husband Karl of Byrdstown, TN, 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Margarete's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to Cheryl Kallberg, Molly Pagan, and Newington Rapid Recovery for their kind tenderness shown to her while in their care.All services are private and are under the direction of Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial. To share a memory or words of comfort with Margarete's family, please visit us online at www.duksa.net Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary