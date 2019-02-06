Margaretha (Krattinger) Everson, 99, of Newington, widow of Jerrold B. Everson, passed away Friday (February 1, 2019) at her home. Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, she was a 25-year resident of Plainville, lived in Berlin for 13 years until moving to Newington in 2013. Margaretha was employed at GE in Plainville for over 20 years until her retirement in 1984. She was a member of the former Trinity United Methodist Church in New Britain and the Hartford Liederkranz in Newington. Surviving is her son, Arthur Everson and his wife Robin of Newington, with whom she resided; two daughters, Ingrid Mel and her husband Joseph of Burlington; and Inge Schmid and her husband Kurt of Germany. She is also survived by two sisters, Lottie Freund and Tillie Fisher of Germany; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Besides her husband Jerrold, her daughter, Irmgard Krattinger and 8 brothers and sisters predeceased her. Funeral Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family in Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A Little Compassion Inc., P.O. Box 995, Deep River, CT 06417 (or www.alittlecompassion.org). The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary