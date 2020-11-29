of West Hartford passed away November 25 at the age of 92 suffering from congestive heart failure. She was the daughter of Herman and Toby Pinkes tailors who immigrated here from Russia to raise their family. Margery was the sister of the late Dr. Sam Pinkes and Dr. Alex Pinkes. Margery was a graduate of The University of Connecticut, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in The School of Nursing. She began her career in area hospitals until she joined the West Hartford school system as a school nurse, a career she enjoyed for over 25 years. Born in Hartford she was a life long resident of West Hartford. She married Melvin Gassner in 1952 until he passed away in 1994. She truly never recovered from the loss of her one and only love. In 1955 they built their home in West Hartford where they raised their family. She remained in that home until recently moving to Hoffman Summerwood. Margery was fiercely independent and continued to drive her car until this past October, never missing her Friday hair appointments. This after having knee replacement eleven months ago. Not letting anything stop her from doing what she wanted to do. Margery also loved spending her summer time reading at the pool club with her friend and catching up on the latest news. Se loved watching UCONN men's and women's basketball games. She was known for her elaborate hand-crocheted afghans. Margery leaves her daughters Lori Warchol and husband David, and Lisa Gassner of West Hartford. In addition to her granddaughter Sydney of Granby and grandson Maxwell in Denver. Her greatest joy was the many trips she and her daughter Lisa shared abroad as well as their summertime trips to Cape cod. The family would like to express our deep gratitude to all who worked to keep mom as comfortable as possible. A big thank you to the incredible staff at Summerwood; Karen, Neka, Mills, Evelyn and her many friends there. In addition to the incredible staff at St. Francis Hospital, Dr. O'Reiley , nurses Lori and Emy and the entire team there who were so kind to my sister and I while mom was there. Arrangements entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary. Private service.



