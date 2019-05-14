Margheret "Peg" (Radcliff) Lavado, 78, of Glastonbury and formerly of East Windsor, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born in Rumford, Maine on January 1, 1941 she was the daughter of the late Gerald Radcliff and Annie (Marino) Radcliff. Margheret was part owner of the Time Out Tavern in East Hartford for many years and was also an avid reader. She leaves behind her loving husband of over 40 years, John, she is also survived by her brothers; Tommy, Robert, Raymond and Gerry and 3 sisters; Lucy, Gloria and Shirley. She was predeceased by a brother Edgar. She also leaves behind her son; Bobby Moore,and her grandchildren Brian, Kelly and Cody; John's daughters Debbie, Lisa and Gina and many other grandchildren. She was also predeceased by John's sons, John and Joey. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday (May 15) at 3:00pm at the D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St. East Hartford. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday from 1-3pm at the funeral chapel. For on-line expressions of sympathy, please visit www.desopoeh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 14, 2019