Margherita (Orsini) Leone, 84, of Hartford, beloved wife of 61 years to Antonio Leone, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on January 27, 1936 in Sepino, province of Campobasso, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria Cristina (Vicenzo) Orsini. Margherita immigrated with her family to the United States in September of 1956 and they made their home on Charles Street in the old "East Side" of Hartford. She made Connecticut her home and, for many years, worked as a talented seamstress at local dress manufacturing companies. Margherita, "Nonna," was a beautiful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Those who knew her, knew her passion for cooking, entertaining, and the value of family. When visiting Nonna, you knew you weren't leaving without being fed a delicious, homemade meal. She expressed her love through her cooking. A meal was more than food; it was an opportunity to spend time with those she loved most. Her vivacious spirit never faltered and she knew the value of every moment. Her brightest smile would come from a simple phone call, an unannounced visit, a game of "Scopa," or a spontaneous night out. She loved to be with her extended family and friends, she enjoyed attending events and the opportunity to socialize with everyone there. With the right music, especially some of her favorite Italian songs, you were sure to see Nonna get up and start dancing. Margherita was truly embraced and deeply loved by all who knew her, she was a mother and a nonna to so many, she will be missed dearly. In addition to her husband, Margherita is survived by her beloved children, Joseph Leone and his wife, Ida, of Bristol, Irena Dos Santos and her husband, Carlos, of Bristol, and Cristina Leone of Stamford. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Cristina McIntyre and her husband, Scott, Carlos "CJ" Dos Santos and Stephanie Santos, Anthony Leone and Elizabeth Jackson, and Joseph "Joey" Leone. Margherita leaves behind her great-granddaughter, Rylan McIntyre, who was the light of her life. She also leaves behind her sister, Francesca Strong, sister-in-law Josephine Orsini and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Margherita was predeceased by her brother Michele "Mike" Orsini and her infant daughter, "Baby Leone." In lieu of flowers, her family asks that donations in her memory be made to the Connecticut Cancer Foundation, a charity that has been very near and dear to the family for many years. Donations can be made at www.ctcancerfoundation.org
or via mail to the following address: CT Cancer Foundation,15 N Main St, Old Saybrook, CT 06475. Funeral services and burial will be private. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield is entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.