Margherita Troy, of Hartford, wife of the late Americo Troy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on April 27, 2019. She was born in Rivamonte, Italy and lived in Hartford most of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by two daughters, Maria Troy of Hartford and Rita Weidman and husband Thomas of West Hartford; two granddaughters, Gianna and Monica; a sister, Mother Antonia Zanin; a brother, Emilio Zanin and a loving extended family. Besides her husband, Margherita was predeceased by her brothers, Pietro, Giuseppe and Virgilio Zanin.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (May 16) at 11 a.m. at The Connor Chapel of Our Lady, 1678 Asylum Avenue, West Hartford. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. There are no calling hours. Gifts in Margherita's memory may be made to Gianelli Early Learning Center, 67 Round Hill Road, Middletown, CT 06457, ETWN (Eternal Word Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Road,Irondale, AL 35210 or Avery Heights, 705 New Britain Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield is assisting with arrangements. To share a memory of Margherita with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019