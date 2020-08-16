Rita was a beautiful lady inside and out. It was no secret that her family was her pride and joy. I can only imagine the pride she felt when looking at the beautiful generations of family she and her husband created. I’m so glad that my children and I had the pleasure of knowing her. One thing is for sure, the angels in heaven are going to eat really well now! Love and sympathy, Kristina Zuluaga (Marissa Ruiz’s Mom)

