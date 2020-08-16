Margherita "Rita" V. Zavarella, 82, formerly of Newington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 13th, at the Jerome Home of New Britain after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the widow of Pasquale C. Zavarella. Born in Pratola Peligna, Province of L'Aquila, Italy on April 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Emilia (Rosato) Carducci. Rita immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 first in Hartford/West Hartford then moving to Newington in 1976. She was a retiree of Wiremold after many years of service in Lead-Assembly. Her greatest joy was her family, always looking forward to spending time with them and grateful to have all her children & grandchildren living close by. She will be remembered for her love of cooking and her delicious meals. Her traditional Italian dishes, Homemade Pasta, Lasagna, Soups, Pizza – all from scratch. Nothing made her happier than having all the family join her for Sunday Lunch. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed learning to cook with her and will carry on the tradition. Rita is survived by her three children, Vincent Zavarella and his wife Lorrie, Anita Poglitsch and her husband Michael, all of Newington and Bruno Zavarella and his wife Lynn of Berlin. She also leaves her 8 grandchildren: Kathrine (Andy), Vincent II (Kristen), Shaun (Lauren), Daniele, Alexander (Mary), Maria Kalah & Michael Jr., 5 great grandchildren: Jerica, Kinsley, Livianna, Juliet, AJ & Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brothers; Aldo Carducci (Anna), Antonio Carducci (Nazarena), her sister Elsa Sforza and sister in law, Nancy Carducci, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Donato Carducci and her sister and her spouse, Lena and Dominic Carducci of Steubenville, Ohio and her brother-in-law Francesco Sforza of East Hartford. The family would like to thank the staff at Avery Heights during her stay with them and the staff at the Jerome Home for their care and comfort as well with their assistance with window and face-time visits during the COVID lockdown. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Family and friends are also invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish (Church of St. Mary) 626 Willard Ave., with burial following in West Meadow Cemetery, all in Newington. Memorial donations in Rita's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #46, Southington, CT 06489 or online @ act.alz.org/donate
. For directions or online messages, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
.