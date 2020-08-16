1/1
Margherita V. Zavarella
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margherita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margherita "Rita" V. Zavarella, 82, formerly of Newington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 13th, at the Jerome Home of New Britain after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the widow of Pasquale C. Zavarella. Born in Pratola Peligna, Province of L'Aquila, Italy on April 5, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Emilia (Rosato) Carducci. Rita immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 first in Hartford/West Hartford then moving to Newington in 1976. She was a retiree of Wiremold after many years of service in Lead-Assembly. Her greatest joy was her family, always looking forward to spending time with them and grateful to have all her children & grandchildren living close by. She will be remembered for her love of cooking and her delicious meals. Her traditional Italian dishes, Homemade Pasta, Lasagna, Soups, Pizza – all from scratch. Nothing made her happier than having all the family join her for Sunday Lunch. Her children and grandchildren enjoyed learning to cook with her and will carry on the tradition. Rita is survived by her three children, Vincent Zavarella and his wife Lorrie, Anita Poglitsch and her husband Michael, all of Newington and Bruno Zavarella and his wife Lynn of Berlin. She also leaves her 8 grandchildren: Kathrine (Andy), Vincent II (Kristen), Shaun (Lauren), Daniele, Alexander (Mary), Maria Kalah & Michael Jr., 5 great grandchildren: Jerica, Kinsley, Livianna, Juliet, AJ & Elizabeth. She is also survived by her brothers; Aldo Carducci (Anna), Antonio Carducci (Nazarena), her sister Elsa Sforza and sister in law, Nancy Carducci, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Donato Carducci and her sister and her spouse, Lena and Dominic Carducci of Steubenville, Ohio and her brother-in-law Francesco Sforza of East Hartford. The family would like to thank the staff at Avery Heights during her stay with them and the staff at the Jerome Home for their care and comfort as well with their assistance with window and face-time visits during the COVID lockdown. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Family and friends are also invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Parish (Church of St. Mary) 626 Willard Ave., with burial following in West Meadow Cemetery, all in Newington. Memorial donations in Rita's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #46, Southington, CT 06489 or online @ act.alz.org/donate. For directions or online messages, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Annunciation Parish (Church of St. Mary)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 15, 2020
praying for you and your family, she was a beautiful woman. ❤
nicole pelletier
Friend
August 15, 2020
Rita was a beautiful lady inside and out. It was no secret that her family was her pride and joy. I can only imagine the pride she felt when looking at the beautiful generations of family she and her husband created. I’m so glad that my children and I had the pleasure of knowing her. One thing is for sure, the angels in heaven are going to eat really well now! Love and sympathy, Kristina Zuluaga (Marissa Ruiz’s Mom)
Kristina Zuluaga
Friend
August 14, 2020
very sorry for your loss.❤
alyssa krol
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
She was a beautiful woman who loved her family. She will be greatly missed.
Lorie Krol
August 16, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved