It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margo Elyse Wickham ,70, of Torrington, loving daughter of the late Raymond and Elisabeth Wickham of East Hartford, died Monday May 18, 2020 of natural causes. Margo was born in Hartford, CT but grow up in Webster, NY graduating from R L Thomas High in 1968. She worked many years in NY & CT as a press printer for Bausch & Lomb & Joseph Merritt. She also worked for Walmart. She is survived  by her partner Jeff LaChance, sisters Carol Barton and husband Wallace Jr. of Andover CT, Diane Rue and husband William of Simsbury & brother Edward Wickham of East Hartford. Margo was a loving Aunt to Laurie Sellitto and husband Paul of Simsbury, Wallace Barton III of Andover and Robert Rue of Simsbury and Great Aunt to 5 nieces and nephews and a beloved cousin.  Margo loved baking, crafting and setting up work and family holiday parties. She brought joy, happiness, and creativity to all that knew her. She will be sorely missed.  A private memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers to honor her please make a donation to your favorite charity. For on-line condolences please visit www.vincentfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
