Margot H. (Liebenstein) Merin, 93 years of age, of Shavano Park, TX, formerly of West Hartford and Bloomfield, CT, died Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the widow of Leonard Merin. Born on March 12, 1925 in Bad Liebenstein, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Bernhard and Emma Elise (Kaiser) Liebenstein. She was a Holocaust survivor, having experienced firsthand the horror of Kristallnacht in November of 1938, with the destruction of her father's store and his arrest. Her family's property was confiscated, along with their house, which stands to this day in Bad Liebenstein. She endured years of forced labor in various labor camps and factories under the Nazi regime, until her liberation by U.S. Army troops on April 8, 1945. She emigrated to the U.S. on the Marine Flasher, arriving on March 14, 1947 at the age of 22. She began her new life in Hartford, living in the home of her cousins, the late Harry and Sylvia Livingston. She took classes at Hillier College and worked at the Lerner Shops in Hartford as a department manager. She also performed clerical work in the early years of Merin Brothers, Inc., until she began to raise her children. Her goal was to provide her children with all of the things that were taken away from her as a child; plenty of fantastic food that she skillfully prepared, education, freedom and her best version of the American Dream. She leaves two sons, Dr. Alan J. Merin and his wife Audrey of San Antonio, TX, and Mitchell M. Merin and his wife Amy of Bernardsville, NJ; her daughter, Roseann M. Gorin of Highland Beach, FL; seven grandchildren, Miki, Abby, and Guy Merin, Amanda and Gabrielle Gorin, and Alaina and Ariel Merin; two step-grandchildren, Thomas and Samantha Morris; two great-grandchildren, Lilit Merin-Kuntz and Aviv Merin-Kuntz; and cousins Stanley, Steven, and Bert Livingston and their families. She was predeceased by her sister, Ilse Annaliese Hartman, and is survived by her sister's children, Earl, Marion, Hollis, Lorraine and their families. She was a member of Temple Beth Israel, West Hartford.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the dedicated staff at Shavano Park Senior Living Generations Memory Care for the extraordinary attention, care and love that they provided over the past two years. Also, the family thanks Drs. Rodney Carry and Robert Schnitzler for the highly specialized and effective treatment that allowed Margot to live out her life at Shavano Park happily and free of pain. The family also thanks Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford for the care and personal attention that allowed Margot to live independently in her own home for as long as possible until her move to Texas in late 2016. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the Chapel of the Weinstein Mortuary, 640 Farmington Ave., Hartford, CT with Rabbi Michael Pincus officiating. Interment will follow in the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, Wolcott Rd, East Granby. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Jewish Family Services of Greater Hartford. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Margot, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm. Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019